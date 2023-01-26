Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to sculpt an NFL Draft plan, and already, you see how this year's rookie class can shape out for the black and gold.
The Steelers are eyeing up a number of positions early in the draft and currently hold three picks within the top 50. They are not expected to receive any compensatory picks this year, leaving their final number heading into the draft of seven picks.
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 2, Pick 32
- Round 2, Pick 49
- Round 3, Pick 80
- Round 4, Pick 117
- Round 7, Pick 212
- Round 7, Pick 223
Diving into Steelers Draft Talk's first Mock Draft of the year, there are some surprising names early in Pittsburgh's selections. Ones that will certainly boost this team on both sides of the ball in 2023, though.
