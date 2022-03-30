Steelers Mock Drafts and Roster Debates

The Pittsburgh Steelers have narrowed themselves to very few options at safety, and have all but said they want a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But there's more to talk about than all of this.

Is Terrell Edmunds the only option left at safety for the Steelers? At this point, you have to start thinking about whether or not Pittsburgh has already offered him a deal and he turned it down. If that happened, is his time with the team over?

A quarterback seems like the answer in the NFL Draft for Pittsburgh, but who is the best fit? Are they willing to move up? Or back?

And if a rookie comes in, which quarterback gets cut first? The Steelers have invested millions into Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. So, which one gets cut?

