Around The 412: MVB(en Roethlisberger)

MVB(en Roethlisberger)

Smitty and Tyler are back to talk about the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The crew recaps their impressive Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and look ahead to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The emergence of Cam Sutton and Terrell Edmunds hits the topic of conversation, and how much more does Ben Roethlisberger need to do to join the MVP discussion?

