Around The 412: MVB(en Roethlisberger)

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Smitty and Tyler are back to talk about the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. The crew recaps their impressive Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and look ahead to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The emergence of Cam Sutton and Terrell Edmunds hits the topic of conversation, and how much more does Ben Roethlisberger need to do to join the MVP discussion? 

