Could Steelers Find Next QB in Carson Wentz?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered a likely landing spot for the Indy QB.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered a favorite to land Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.

does the deal make sense? Wentz is a proven veteran, but does he have the upside and the gas left to take a chance? And what kind of compensation would Pittsburgh need to give up?

If the Steelers stick with Mason Rudolph as their starter this season, how many losses does he have before they bench him? Even with an undeveloped rookie, the answer is not high.

Plus, a look at Noah's first Mock Draft of the offseason and how the Steelers find solutions on both sides of the ball.

