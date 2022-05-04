Steelers NFL Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush's Departure

The Pittsburgh Steelers took over headlines over the last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made NFL Draft, free agent signing and fifth-year option headlines all in a couple of days.

The Steelers finished the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of headlines. It starts with the quarterback, but all seven picks made noise and will continue to be something to watch this summer.

Pittsburgh added another safety in the signing of Damontae Kazee. What does it mean? How good of a signing is it?

And Devin Bush is on his way out? There's a lot that comes with declining his fifth-year option.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Invite 13 UDFA to Rookie Minicamp

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

Steelers Sign Safety Damontae Kazee

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates