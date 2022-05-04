Skip to main content

Steelers NFL Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush's Departure

The Pittsburgh Steelers took over headlines over the last week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made NFL Draft, free agent signing and fifth-year option headlines all in a couple of days. 

The Steelers finished the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of headlines. It starts with the quarterback, but all seven picks made noise and will continue to be something to watch this summer. 

Pittsburgh added another safety in the signing of Damontae Kazee. What does it mean? How good of a signing is it?

And Devin Bush is on his way out? There's a lot that comes with declining his fifth-year option. 

