And Now It's Chase Claypool

Just when things start to look better for the Pittsburgh Steelers, another step back.

When it rains it pours and the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting hit with a storm. This time, it's Chase Claypool.

The Steelers are nearly touchdown underdogs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Things look ugly right now. The offensive line is a major work-in-progress, the Hall of Fame quarterback looks like he's lost something significant and there is zero run game (again). But what if they win?

How much changes? How many alarms get shut off? What does it mean for the season?

