October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

And Now It's Chase Claypool

Just when things start to look better for the Pittsburgh Steelers, another step back.
Author:
and

When it rains it pours and the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting hit with a storm. This time, it's Chase Claypool.

The Steelers are nearly touchdown underdogs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Things look ugly right now. The offensive line is a major work-in-progress, the Hall of Fame quarterback looks like he's lost something significant and there is zero run game (again). But what if they win? 

How much changes? How many alarms get shut off? What does it mean for the season?

Find AllSteelers Talk everywhere:

Subscribe on YouTube

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Check us out on Twitter #AllSteelersTalk

USATSI_16834090_168388034_lowres
GM Report

It's Time to Put Some Respect on Cam Heyward's Name

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16622077_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

And Now It's Chase Claypool

1 minute ago
USATSI_10527988_168388034_lowres
News

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show to Feature Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige

14 hours ago
USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 4 vs. Packers

15 hours ago
Untitled design (23)
News

Joe Haden Can Intercept His Favorite QB in Week 4

19 hours ago
USATSI_16837215_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Questions for the Green Bay Packers

20 hours ago
USATSI_16716705_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Antonio Brown Cleared From COVID-19 List

21 hours ago
USATSI_16835022_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Ben Roethlisberger Is Listening to the Critics

Sep 30, 2021