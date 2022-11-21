Skip to main content

Steelers Offense Has Given Up

The Pittsburgh Steelers clocked out before the end of the Bengals game. Will they ever clock back in?

PITTSBURGH -- No one wants to hear it. No one saw it coming. The Pittsburgh Steelers way is to battle through adversity, but when things hit another low in Week 11, the offense clocked out before the game ended. 

It's easy to be frustrated when you have success for one of the few times all season, and it's shut down in the second half. But good offenses adjust. The Steelers offense just isn't good. 

It still doesn't mean anyone can give up. The Steelers did, though. You saw it. 

This is more than just an opinion. This is what we saw on the field when things got the toughest. No one was playing for the last drives of the football game. It's somewhat understandable, but also incredibly worrisome. 

And right now, you have to wonder if they'll ever clock back in. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19475608_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

New Thoughts on Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475462_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19476117_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475596_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett: Steelers Confidence Hasn't Wavered

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475978_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hold Top 10 Picks in First Two Rounds of NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475976_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs Bengals Takeaways: Can't Blame Offense For Loss

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19373878_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Frustrated With Place in Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475368_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

By Stephen Thompson