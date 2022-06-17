Steelers Offense Can Win This Season: 3 Reasons to Believe

If offense wins championships now, can the Pittsburgh Steelers pull one off?

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-setting contract extension, but not everyone believes it was the right move. According to Colin Cowherd, the Steelers aren't paying their offense enough to win.

The NFL used to be a "Defensive wins championships" league, but apparently, something changed. Luckily, the Steelers offense could win, but they need three pieces to meet these expectations in 2022.

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Minkah Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal

Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp