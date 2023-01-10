Steelers Will Only Move On From One Coach This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't make any moves they don't feel they need to.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to move on from one coach this offseason, but it's not going to be the one many fans are hoping for. Despite another miserable year for offensive coordinator Matt Canada, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere.

After hearing what players and coaches had to say about the situation, you got a feel for how the Steelers want to approach the Canada situation. It's delicate. They have a second-year quarterback, an offense that was starting to click and a group of players who were finally starting to believe in this unit as a whole.

Hearing Mike Tomlin's words was powerful. Hearing Kevin Dotson and some of the offensive players speak afterward sent even more of a message.

The Steelers will only have to replace one coach this offseason - and chances are it's not Canada.

