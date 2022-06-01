Skip to main content

Steelers OTAs Recap: Diontae Johnson Arrives, New Leaders Emerge

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue making progress in Week 2 of OTAs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost through OTAs, and this week, they got a new arrival on the field. With Diontae Johnson joining the group, he's sending a message to pretty much everyone - including the fans. 

This is what we saw out of No. 18.

Plus, new leaders hitting the field. The Steelers are making noise, and their young guys are stepping up. 

