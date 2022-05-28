Steelers OTAs Recap, Front Office Hires

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines on the field and on the business side of football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an eventful week at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 90 players hit the field for the first time this spring, leaving plenty of impressions after three days of practice. Here's what we learned.

And Omar Khan was named the team's new general manager. With him comes 20 years of experience with Kevin Colbert, and two new front office hires. But it also means the departure of a long-time scout.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Omar Khan Takeaways: Best Leaders Use Their Resources

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Second-Year Studs and a Rookie Who's Already a Star

Chase Claypool Addresses Diontae Johnson's Absence at OTAs

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Steelers To-Go: Important to Know About the Steelers QB Battle