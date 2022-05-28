Skip to main content

Steelers OTAs Recap, Front Office Hires

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines on the field and on the business side of football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an eventful week at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 90 players hit the field for the first time this spring, leaving plenty of impressions after three days of practice. Here's what we learned.

And Omar Khan was named the team's new general manager. With him comes 20 years of experience with Kevin Colbert, and two new front office hires. But it also means the departure of a long-time scout. 

