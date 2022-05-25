Steelers (Perfectly) Replace Kevin Colbert
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to name Omar Khan their next general manager, and Andy Weidl their next assistant GM. Replacing Kevin Colbert seemed like a task too tall to do efficiently. To some degree, there would be drop off. And there still likely will be.
But the Steelers did this as well as they could've.
