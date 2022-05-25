Skip to main content

Steelers (Perfectly) Replace Kevin Colbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an impossible task as smooth as possible.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to name Omar Khan their next general manager, and Andy Weidl their next assistant GM. Replacing Kevin Colbert seemed like a task too tall to do efficiently. To some degree, there would be drop off. And there still likely will be. 

But the Steelers did this as well as they could've. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

Mitchell Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

Stephon Tuitt Absent to Start OTAs, But Expected to Return

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17163820_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Rudolph Believe He Holds Upper Hand in QB Battle

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
bzbqjmwopeveqpqvklrm
News

Report: Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18342184_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (65)
News

Report: Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers to Announce New GM This Week

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (64)
News

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (63)
News

Mitch Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_16707818_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

By Stephen Thompson18 hours ago