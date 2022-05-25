Steelers (Perfectly) Replace Kevin Colbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an impossible task as smooth as possible.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to name Omar Khan their next general manager, and Andy Weidl their next assistant GM. Replacing Kevin Colbert seemed like a task too tall to do efficiently. To some degree, there would be drop off. And there still likely will be.

But the Steelers did this as well as they could've.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

Mitchell Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

Stephon Tuitt Absent to Start OTAs, But Expected to Return

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death