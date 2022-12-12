Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season.

At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?

The Steelers have a detailed approach to how they will get the offense ready for a new quarterback. Many fans want Mason Rudolph to be the guy this week, but does that mean he'll get an actual shot at proving himself?

This is how the quarterback position will shape out in Week 15 for the Steelers.

