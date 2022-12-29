Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired

PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation.

The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.

Still, with two games left in the regular season, a playoff spot on the line and a very young offense finally starting to gel, it's a strange time to let this slip.

It's not the first time the Steelers have kicked themselves this season, though, so maybe it's just a bad year of letting poor information get out to the public.

