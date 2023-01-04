Steelers Playoff Push Has Given Team New Look at Needs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new look at this season and next.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of wholes to fill this offseason, but this late-season push for the playoffs is answering questions on who they need to replace first, and who they can rely on for a little more time next year.

Usually, success means progress, and for the Steelers, that's evident with each passing week. The offensive line, defensive secondary, running back, wide receiver, quarterback - so many positions had questions coming into the year and even at the bye week. But today, many of those questions have been answered - even if the answer means it's time for new players.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Steelers have grown into a team they can truly evaluate whenever the offseason starts. And in that evaluation, they'll probably decide to keep some players we didn't think they would a few weeks ago.

