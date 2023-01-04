Steelers Playoff Update: Games Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills

It's very difficult and unprecedented week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL world has taken a shocking blow as everyone awaits news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It's been a difficult week, but unfortunately, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers still have to move forward.

This week brings questions. What will the playoff picture look like without one Week 17 game? Does the NFL make the necessary adjustments to put human life above football? And can the Miami Dolphins win without Tua Tagovaolia?

There are updates to talk about, situations to breakdown and thoughts to be spoke. This is no ordinary week for the Steelers.

On the other side of the sport is the actual sport, which the Steelers have been pretty good at recently. There are three big names that have shined and bring promise to the short and long-term future of this team. All three are rookies.

