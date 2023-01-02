Steelers Have Pulled Off the Unthinkable

This should not have happened. The Pittsburgh Steelers should not have been here.

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have a chance this season. And as the year progressed, that chance slimmed with each passing week.

Yet, here we are.

There are reasons the Steelers seem to pull off the unthinkable, and this year may highlight the entire notion that Pittsburgh magic is reason. Truly, this season offered less than the Duck Hodges year, and still, the Steelers are one week away from finding themselves in the postseason.

The wildest part of this entire situation is that 2022 was and is a rebuild year for the Steelers. So, to do what they've done puts them in unique territory.

Classic Steelers, right? Well, you don't get into these unbelievable moments without special pieces to your organization. And the Steelers are filled with these special pieces.

