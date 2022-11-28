Skip to main content

Steelers Ready to End Drought They Didn't Know Existed

A game-changing player for the Pittsburgh Steelers is right in front of them.

PITTSBURGH -- The initial thought with our daily Steelers To-Go podcast was to talk about how crazy it was that the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't call up Anthony McFarland or activate DeMarvin Leal for the Indianapolis Colts game. But once I sat down to record, that changed. 

Why? Because there's an underdog who believes he's on the verge of ending a drought longer than anyone could believe, and a group supporting him that believes in him even more. 

It's more than putting your faith in a player, this is about action and why it hasn't happened yet. For this player, and this unit, it's time to shine - they've put the pieces together. 

