Steelers Look Ready to Shut Down T.J. Watt's Season

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers star could be dealing with too much.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing as if T.J. Watt's season is over, or at least nearing the end.

After returning from a pectoral injury, Watt has since dealt with a number of issues, his most recent being a rib. That injury has affected him so much that he's made it known he's not physically well, and the Steelers seem to be listening.

Even if Watt doesn't want his season to end, it appears it's going to. The team is making moves to add needed depth to the position in preparation for some adjustment. At this point in the season, it doesn't make much sense to go any other route than Watt heading to Injured Reserve.

Here's what we know, and why it makes sense:

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers

Three Winners, Three Losers in Steelers Fall to Ravens

Ravens CB Calls Out Steelers, Fans

Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Battle With Ravens

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase



George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

