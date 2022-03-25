Skip to main content

Steelers Biggest Remaining Needs and How They Fill Them

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done yet.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done quiet a bit in free agency, but there are still holes this team has not filled. What are this team's biggest remaining needs? And where do they go fill them?

Not everyone agrees on the order of the Steelers' left over needs, but we can all agree they need to be filled. What ones can they still fix in free agency and what positions do they wait until the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Plus, who are the top options for the first-round of the NFL Draft? Is a quarterback a guarantee? And if it's not, what position and names are highest on the Steelers' big board? 

