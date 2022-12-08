Skip to main content

Steelers Rookie Progress Report

Has the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class shown enough to know the future?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a playoff push thanks to their rookie quarterback, but what about the rest of their 2022 NFL Draft class? 

After the resurgence of the season, take a look into how Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, DeMarvin Leal and the rest of the rookie class have filled their roles. And for those not playing, what does the future look like? 

Plus, dive into college footballl's Championship Weekend highlights and how it impacts the Steelers' scouting board. When big names play, big names perform. And when big names perform, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan pay attention. 

Things are starting to really ramp up for Steelers Draft Talk. 

