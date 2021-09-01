September 1, 2021
AllSteelers Talk: Roster Cuts and Crate Challenges

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their official roster of Week 1. For now.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished trimming their 53-man roster and JuJu Smith-Schuster is climbing on crates. 

The Steelers cut 17 players prior to the 53-man roster deadline, putting their first active roster into place for the 2021 season. Who was the biggest surprise cut, what moves did we see coming and what moves shocked us?

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster attempted the crate challenge a week before the Steelers' Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Why? And what's it say about his priority list? 

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

