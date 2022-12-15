Steelers Scouting: Players You'll Want to Start Watching

It's time to put some names on the Pittsburgh Steelers big board.

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to battle, many are wondering what direction they can go in the 2023 NFL Draft. Looking at the film, there are players in each phase of the draft that make sense.

After a year of film review, Derrick and Nick have their film scouting looking red hot. And now, they're bringing some of those names who have impressed to their viewers.

Dive deep into which players you'll want to pay attention to in the draft process. Plus, exploring what to watch in this week's college bowl games, and how they can impact decisions for the Steelers.

