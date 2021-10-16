    • October 16, 2021
    Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview: Injuries, Advantages and More

    Sunday Night Football is headed to Heinz Field as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks.
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks in what many believe is an easy win on Sunday Night Football. 

    Check out how injuries will impact the game, what advantages the Steelers have on both sides of the ball and how they can walk into the bye week with a 3-3 record. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

