Steelers Hit Stride at Perfect Time for Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting their stride at the right time. In the NFL, it's not about anything else besides making the playoffs. Once you're in, you're in - and nothing you've done before that first playoff game means anything.

The Steelers came into the season with a formula on how they were going to win. That formula took some hits with injuries and poor playing from the quarterback position. But right now, how they expected to win all season is starting to work.

What's exciting about the postseason is the hottest team seems to beat the best team year after year. The Steelers aren't the hottest team in the NFL, right now, but they have two games left to get there.

All they need to do is let their equation for success keep playing itself out.

