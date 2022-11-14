Steelers Had Three Unlikely Heroes in Win Over Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got back on their winning ways with a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

It was a game many expected them to win. The Saints weren't very good coming into the game, the Steelers were coming off a bye and at this point, something needed to click for Pittsburgh. But how they walked away victorious wasn't expected.

It did create great football, though.

A rushing touchdown by someone no one expected, a burst from a player other than Najee Harris and a fourth down stuff that should've been credited to someone other than Robert Spillane set up this win.

It was a couple of unlikely heroes at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

