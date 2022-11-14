Skip to main content

Steelers Had Three Unlikely Heroes in Win Over Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out some unsung heroes for this win.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got back on their winning ways with a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. 

It was a game many expected them to win. The Saints weren't very good coming into the game, the Steelers were coming off a bye and at this point, something needed to click for Pittsburgh. But how they walked away victorious wasn't expected. 

It did create great football, though. 

A rushing touchdown by someone no one expected, a burst from a player other than Najee Harris and a fourth down stuff that should've been credited to someone other than Robert Spillane set up this win. 

It was a couple of unlikely heroes at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19427333_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Did What They've Wanted To All Season Long

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19428322_168388034_lowres
News

Jaylen Warren's Game-Sealing Run Was Pure Instinct

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19428512_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19428325_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Keeping Him Out

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19428192_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Owns Win Over All 31 NFL Teams

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19196381_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19427460_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Back on Track With Win Over Saints

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19427387_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Dealing With Leg Injury in Saints Game

By Noah Strackbein