AllSteelers Talk: T.J. Watt's 'Holdout', Trade Requests and Demotions

No practice, all negotiations for T.J. Watt. Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade James Washington? What's happening with Kevin Dotson?

Kevin Dotson isn't a starter? T.J. Watt is holding out? and James Washington wants a trade? It's been a wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only is Watt is hardest working player in Pittsburgh, he's soon-to-be the highest paid in team history. So, what's the deal with him not suiting up for practice?

Head coach Mike Tomlin had some harsh words for Dotson during his return to the field. Should we expect Dotson to stay with the second-team moving forward?

Washington wants out? Does it makes sense for the Steelers to trade him, and if they do, where can he go?

What if he stays? What if he stays and signs another contract?

It's not Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins turning heads at training camp. Find out who the best backup quarterback on the Steelers' roster is and why it could change up who makes this team.

