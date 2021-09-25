AllSteelers Talk: T.J. Watt Maybe Did Enough to Play vs. Bengals

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers have T.J. Watt? Will Mike Hilton sack Ben Roethlisberger? Does Najee Harris get a t-shirt this weekend?

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Their injury report could've been much worse as Ben Roethlisberger is set to play. But will T.J. Watt?

The Steelers get Big Ben in Week 3 after the quarterback suffered a pectoral injuries against the Las Vegas Raiders. After a week of limited practice, having the quarterback on the field is great news for Pittsburgh.

On the flip end, Diontae Johnson and Alex Highsmith will not be available in Week 3. The Steelers will turn to Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington on offense. On defense, the biggest question remains...

Will T.J. Watt play? The outside linebacker is questionable with a groin injury but said the "door is open" for Sunday. What's the difference between having Watt and not having Watt in this game?

Do the Steelers cover the spread? Will Mike Hilton find Roethlisberger in the backfield? And does Najee Harris become the next Steelers Nation t-shirt?

