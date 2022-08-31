Steelers Make 2 Trades, 29 Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have their 53-man roster. The initial set of players wasn't what many expected, but after two trades and 29 cuts they're ready to head into Week 1.

The Steelers traded for Malik Reed and Jesse Davis before the roster deadline. Adding an edge rusher was a great move by the team, but there are some serious concerns about Davis's addition to the offensive line.

And to replace them, Pittsburgh made some somewhat surprising cuts.

Plus, there's more coming. The Steelers aren't done switching up this 53-man team for the 2022 season.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne

Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart