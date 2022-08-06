Skip to main content

Steelers Training Camp: Depth Chart Doesn't Tell Whole Story

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't telling us everything in their first depth chart release.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2022 season, leaving four position battles up for grabs. But their initial chart doesn't reveal everything that's happening here at training camp. 

Who's going to walk away the winner at left guard? Can an undrafted rookie really win a spot at running back? Is Ahkello Witherspoon the star corner, or has someone else stepped up? 

There's a lot of questions about this team. Through two weeks of training camp, there's also been a lot of answers. 

