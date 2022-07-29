Skip to main content

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs in the Rain, First Camp Fight

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their first taste of bad weather, and their first fight.

The Pittsburgh Steelers love the rain. Well, at least Mike Tomlin does. As it poured at Saint Vincent College, the head coach was shouting and pumping up his guys, which clearly got the juices flowing. Ask Mason Cole.

The quarterbacks struggled, but there were times that left potential. For the rest of the group, there's still plenty of excitement when it comes to the offense. There's also some lineup changes. 

Plus, the first camp fight is always memorable, but it's even better when it's one offensive lineman taking on the entire defense. 

