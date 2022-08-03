Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing another change in the quarterback competition? Through a week and some change, the starting QB hasn't done enough to hold as strong of a lead as he has. So, will we see change?
Kenny Pickett wasn't drafted to do nothing. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph is getting demoted for looking the most consistent. Really, none of it makes sense at this point.
Plus, new names you want to keep an eye on, and T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward trying to fight some smaller offensive guys.
