Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?

More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing another change in the quarterback competition? Through a week and some change, the starting QB hasn't done enough to hold as strong of a lead as he has. So, will we see change? 

Kenny Pickett wasn't drafted to do nothing. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph is getting demoted for looking the most consistent. Really, none of it makes sense at this point. 

Plus, new names you want to keep an eye on, and T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward trying to fight some smaller offensive guys. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

