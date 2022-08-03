Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing another change in the quarterback competition? Through a week and some change, the starting QB hasn't done enough to hold as strong of a lead as he has. So, will we see change?

Kenny Pickett wasn't drafted to do nothing. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph is getting demoted for looking the most consistent. Really, none of it makes sense at this point.

Plus, new names you want to keep an eye on, and T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward trying to fight some smaller offensive guys.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Camp Takeaways: New Outside Linebacker to Watch

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

Steelers GM Addresses Diontae Johnson Hold-In

Steelers Who are Impressing at Training Camp

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Najee Harris

Najee Harris Suffers Lower Leg Injury at Training Camp