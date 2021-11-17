Steelers Troubles Are Pilling Up
It's a never-ending storm of bad events for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last four days and things are just getting craziest by the hour.
The Steelers troubles started before the Detroit Lions game but they were no where near done. In the last few days, everything and anything bad has happened to this team.
Can the Steelers trust Mason Rudolph against the Los Angeles Chargers? They will likely need to, but there's hope that things can be better in LA than they were against the Lions.
What should we expect from the long list of injuries? Find out who is expected to play and not play this weekend.
SHOCKING NEWS: Chargers got hit with their own positive COVID-19 tests and could miss two stars against the Steelers.
Chargers Place Joey Bosa on COVID-19 List
Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers
Chase Claypool to Return to Practice
Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game
Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward
