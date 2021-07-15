AllSteelers Talk: Troy Polamalu is Coming Home

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers are talking about calling plays and returning to Heinz Field. Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger's on a diet and Baker Mayfield is trying to ruin the Cleveland Browns.

The most exciting news Steelers fans will hear this year is that Polamalu is coming home. Not only that, he's coming home multiple times this season.

FINALLY!

Another Hall of Famer, coach Bill Cowher, is trying to call plays with Dick LeBeau. Could you imagine? Maybe you don't need to because it could be a real possibility.

In Pittsburgh, Big Ben is on a diet stricter than the strictest diet in football. Is it believable?

And is Baker Mayfield going to ruin the Browns? Cleveland doesn't have a choice but to sign him, but it feels like they're stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to decide which direction they go.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

