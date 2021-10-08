    • October 8, 2021
    Can Steelers Turn It Around vs. Broncos?

    Terrible injury reports on both sides leave the Pittsburgh Steelers as favorites in Week 5 against the Broncos.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is burning but the alarms aren't sounding yet. The Denver Broncos are headed to town and things might be looking up. 

    Despite a TERRIBLE injury report, the Steelers are favored in Week 5. Can they pull it off? Can Big Ben finish the game? Will Teddy Bridgewater start it?

    Listen to All Steelers Talk below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

