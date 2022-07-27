Steelers Putting All Weight on Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers made something very clear as they arrived at training camp - Najee Harris is replacing Ben Roethlisberger. The second-year runner already has the weight of the offense on his shoulders, and the team is looking for him to do even more in 2022.

For Harris, it's not an issue. Truthfully, it's something he's fully capable of handling. As long as he can continue moving in the right direction - which seems like the only guess at this point - the Steelers will prove to have made the right call with their first-round pick a year ago.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Camp Stories: Kenny Pickett Has Uphill Battle

Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Replacing Big Ben, Best Arrivals

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Cam Heyward Honors Dwayne Haskins at Training Camp

Kenny Pickett on How He Can Win Steelers QB Job

Najee Harris Would Like Steelers to Find Second Running Back

Larry Ogunjobi Addresses Mason Rudolph Fight

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

This Steelers Training Camp Hype Video Will Give You Chills

EJ Perry Could Fit Perfectly in Steelers Timeline