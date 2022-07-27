Steelers Putting All Weight on Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers made something very clear as they arrived at training camp - Najee Harris is replacing Ben Roethlisberger. The second-year runner already has the weight of the offense on his shoulders, and the team is looking for him to do even more in 2022.
For Harris, it's not an issue. Truthfully, it's something he's fully capable of handling. As long as he can continue moving in the right direction - which seems like the only guess at this point - the Steelers will prove to have made the right call with their first-round pick a year ago.
