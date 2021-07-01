AllSteelers Talk: Who Needs to Make the Biggest Jump in Year 2?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl window can remain open by a second-year player making the leap in 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers undoubtedly cashed in on their 2020 NFL Draft class, grabbing names such as Chase Claypool, Alex Highsmith and Kevin Dotson in the process. With all three displaying talent despite their varying roles, who can have the biggest impact on the team this season?

The Steelers' secondary continues to be a weak spot as the team preps for training camp. With newfound money available thanks to David DeCastro's release, would a reunion between Steven Nelson and the Steelers be possible? Or has Nelson burnt every bridge possible in Pittsburgh (that's a lot)?

After having his fifth-year option declined, Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds enters the most pivotal year of his career, with a potential payday ready to reward excellent play. What should we expect out of Edmunds this season, and are the Steelers truly not interested in re-signing the former first-round pick?

Donnie and the boys from Around The 412 discuss the above topics and more on this week's episode of AllSteelers talk.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

