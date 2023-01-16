Playoffs Showed Positive Signs for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone and anyone wants to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers should take the AFC wild card round and use it as an excuse to fire Matt Canada and bring in a new offensive coordinator.

The Steelers should do that anyways, but if the first round of the playoffs taught us anything, it's that the Steelers might be just fine next season.

Yeah, it was a wild weekend, but that's good for Pittsburgh. In the midst of people complaining about high point totals and how the Steelers wouldn't keep up, was a lot of people claiming the Steelers would've won against the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Maybe they aren't as far off as we make it. It doesn't mean stay complacent, but it does bring some high expectations as they enter the offseason.

