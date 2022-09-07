There's a Reason Behind Steelers 'Error' at Backup QB

PITTSBURGH -- Conspiracy theories are flying around right now about why the Pittsburgh Steelers made a change to their depth chart and moved Kenny Pickett ahead of Mason Rudolph for the backup quarterback job.

Was it to boost Rudolph's trade value? Let Steelers Nation go crazy for a few hours? Someone regretted the initial decision?

Head coach Mike Tomlin chalked it up to a copy-and-past error. That very well could be true. But there's one thing for certain in the NFL, and that's that mistakes are noticed instantly.

It didn't take the Steelers 19 hours to realize they made a mistake with their quarterback depth chart. So, why did they wait so long to fix it?

