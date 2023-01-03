Ryan Clark Reminds Us That Mike Tomlin Does It the Right Way

As the sports world awaits any update on a tragic situation, we're reminded how much bigger life is than football.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL world continues to sit around, hoping and praying for the best outcome for Damar Hamlin. As the Buffalo Bills safety and Pittsburgh native remains in critical condition in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the sports world waits - and as broadcasts and outlets try to focus on the person instead of the game, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been used as a prime example on how to approach the situation.

As the game was suspended and the world awaited any update on the situation, ESPN turned to Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark at the broadcast desk. And even if they didn't know it before it started, it was the perfect two for the circumstance.

Clark spoke heavily about putting your life at risk for the game of football, using his own personal experience in 2007 as an example of how it impacts the players on the team and all the humans impacted by a terrifying situation.

In the midst of that discussion, he gave a brief example of how Mike Tomlin handled his situation. And just like that, when the world realized how much bigger the person is than the player, we're also reminded how Mike T has always held that standard.

All Steelers continue to send their thoughts and support to Damar Hamlin, his family and the entire Buffalo Bills organization and fanbase.

