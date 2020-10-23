SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Around The 412: Should the Steelers Sign Marquette King?

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Should the Steelers Sign Marquette King?

Around The 412 discusses the Steelers' historic 5-0 start, how the team is handling not having a true No. 1 wide receiver, and how they'll replace inside linebacker Devin Bush. 

They also explain how the Steelers' best defensive player might not be one you're thinking of, and whether or not the team should explore free agency for a punting change. 

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Not Just Derrick Henry the Steelers Defense is Concerned With

Derrick Henry is priority one, but the Pittsburgh Steelers understand the job's not done once they win the ground game.

Noah Strackbein

Where is Mike Tomlin's Respect At?

One of three undefeated head coaches in the NFL and somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers' leader Mike Tomlin feels undervalued.

Cody625

by

Tourman857

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Misses First Half of Practice Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as they opened practice on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' James Conner Proving Everything He Should in Contract Year

In a season where Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner faced many questions surrounding his play, he's quieted the doubters.

Donnie Druin

Inside the Steelers' Elite Defensive Start to 2020

Off to a 5-0 start in 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has answered every question asked of them early on.

Donnie Druin

The Steelers' Coordinators Are Earning Their Stripes in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 5-0 didn't just happen. The talent on the field is showing, but so is the magic behind the scenes.

Connor Deitrich

Tomlin Takeaways: Expect Steelers to Make Change at Punter

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left thoughts on replacing Devin Bush, Derrick Henry's freakish ability and a possible change coming on special teams.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Devin Bush Scheduled for ACL Surgery, Hilton and Watt Dealing With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Devin Bush for the remainder of the season following an ACL injury.

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers Show NFL They're Real

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 5-0 after an impressive AFC North win. But the victory came at a cost.

Cody625

by

Feex

Robert Spillane's NFL Career Nearly Ended Before It Started. Now, He's Calling Plays for the Steelers Defense

Robert Spillane nearly found himself on the outside looking in before filling the shoes of Devin Bush for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein