Around The 412: Should the Steelers Sign Marquette King?

Should the Steelers Sign Marquette King?

Around The 412 discusses the Steelers' historic 5-0 start, how the team is handling not having a true No. 1 wide receiver, and how they'll replace inside linebacker Devin Bush.

They also explain how the Steelers' best defensive player might not be one you're thinking of, and whether or not the team should explore free agency for a punting change.

