10 Minute Takes: Stop Replacing 'Win Now' For 'Big Ben'

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Stop Replacing 'Win Now' For 'Big Ben'

When the Steelers didn't draft a quarterback, and therefore kept Mason Rudolph as the backup quarterback, fingers began to be pointed; right at Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger isn't influencing the Steelers offseason decision anymore than the rest of their roster. No one is putting the future on the back burner because Big Ben doesn't want to be a mentor. They're doing it because they're preparing for a Super Bowl. 

