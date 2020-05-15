10 Minute Takes: What Are the Expectations of JuJu Smith-Schuster?

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

What Are the Expectations of JuJu Smith-Schuster?

In 2019, there was no denying JuJu Smith-Schuster's role on the Steelers was pretty flat. 552 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games weren't grounds to stand on following his first 1,000-yard season the year before.

But it wasn't necessarily Smith-Schuster's fault. Working with two backup quarterbacks, and an offensive gameplan that kept him away from big play possibilities, there wasn't much room to make things happen in 2019.

So where does that leave him this season? Well, with the return of Ben Roethlisberger and the additions of Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron, it's certainly something to talk about.

