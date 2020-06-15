AllSteelers
Around The 412: Steelers Fan Turned Steelers Player

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Steelers Fan Turned Steelers Player

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers defensive lineman, Chris Wormley. Wormley was traded from the Baltimore Ravens during free agency and joins a group that is looking to replace Javon Hargrave.

Wormley enters the season at 26-years-old with 15 starts throughout his three years in the NFL. In 2019, he totaled 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing 46% of Baltimore's defensive snaps. 

NFL Topics: 

  • 27:50 - Harbaugh says following COVID-19 protocol is impossible
  • 31:36 - Considering shortened preseason
  • 38:15 - Bill O'Brian ready to kneel with players
  • 45:30 - Committing $250 million over 10 years to racial injustice

Watch:

