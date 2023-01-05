Steelers Have Real Playoff Chances With Kenny Pickett

A run with a rookie? A very possible thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a winner at quarterback. We've known that, right? But not everyone was open to admitting it. Now, even future Hall of Famers are admitting how good this rookie can be.

And it doesn't need to end this week. There's something about Kenny Pickett that doesn't feel like a rookie, and put into impossible situations for rookies, maybe he can pull it off. A situation like the playoffs.

The Steelers trained for this all year. The plan was simple - let the defense be the rock and let the quarterbacks not lose games. What they didn't account for was their inability to score off the run game.

That's fine because they also trained for Pickett's role. They spent all year plugging the same thing into their rookie's head - and it's the reason they drafted him where they did.

And now, with the season on the line each week, it's paying off.

