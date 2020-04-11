AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

10 Minute Takes: Where the Steelers Should Draft a WR

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Where the Steelers Should Draft a WR

The Steelers are presumably adding another wideout during the 2020 NFL Draft, but where should they find one? 

Too many people believe jumping the gun in the answer, but there's no defense for the players already on the field. Pittsburgh has options, and bigger needs than a wide receiver. Therefore, adding one too soon will cost them in the long-run. 

There's a time and place for everything, including drafting the next weapon for Ben Roethlisberger. But it's not the secon-

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eli Rogers Posts Heartfelt Picture to Steelers Fans in Hope of Return

Eli Rogers wants another chance to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he's asking the fans to show their support.

Noah Strackbein

by

Trashcompactor3

Report: Colts to Sign Former Steelers FB Rosie Nix

Rosie Nix has found new as the former Steelers fullback is expected to sign a contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Prospect Jalen Reagor Sends Virtual Pro Day

One Pittsburgh Steelers draft prospect is boosting his stock with a homemade Pro Day tape.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Just Wants to be Verified on Twitter

Todd Haley isn't the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore, but what he did in the NFL should at least get him a verified Twitter account, right?

Noah Strackbein

by

Kov

Why Betting on the Steelers is Your Best Choice This NFL Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions coming into the 2020 NFL season, but betting on them to bounce back could pay dividends.

Noah Strackbein

Terry Bradshaw Passes Torch to Ben Roethlisberger as Steelers Greatest QB

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw finally admitted he's no longer the best quarterback to wear black and gold.

Noah Strackbein

by

BIGGLUVVER

Raven Feel They Can Sit on WR, Steelers Should Listen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wide receiver on their draft board, but there's no rush in finding one with a class this talented.

Noah Strackbein

by

crowemd

Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up on Steelers Receiving Core, JuJu's Leadership

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shares his routine while in quarantine and what stood out about his receivers during the 2019 season.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Go Back to Offense After Initial Defensive Pick

In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers find both offensive and defensive help with their first four picks.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Land Javon Hargrave Replacement in PFF Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their defensive tackle with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Noah Strackbein