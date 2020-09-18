SI.com
10 Minute Takes: The Statement(s), the Story and the Response

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

The Statement(s), the Story and the Response

The Steelers attempt at a united statement against systemic racism turned into headlines questioning a divide. Nothing was done wrong, but the response needed to be handled differently. 

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

The Steelers offensive and defensive captains were unaware Alejandro Villanueva had his owns plans to represent a different name on his helmet.

Noah Strackbein

Maurkice Pouncey Shares Thoughts on Steelers Honoring Antwon Rose on Helmets

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said he was "unaware of the whole story" surrounding Antwon Rose Jr.'s death.

Noah Strackbein

Alex Highsmith's First NFL Game Made More Special by Support of His Parent

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Alex Highsmith said he got a little emotional seeing his father's support after his first NFL game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Watch Long List of Injuries Shrink Quickly on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers watched their injury report drop fast after all but two players returned to practice on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Players Weren't Clear Who Would be on Their Helmets

Minkah Fitzpatrick said the decision was made by those higher in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers President Art Rooney II Addresses Team's Demonstrations on Monday Night

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement discussing the team's social justice focus and demonstrations made in Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Fantasy Football: Week 2 is About Tracking the Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos have an injury list the size of a football field. So, Week 2 could come down to finding the right holes in the depth chart.

Noah Strackbein

Film Room: After Impressive Start, Can Bud Dupree Carry Momentum to Week 2?

Bud Dupree started 2020 off on a strong note. The Pittsburgh Steelers will again look to Dupree to balance out their defense come Sunday.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Sign Jerald Hawkins Off Texans Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have began making moves to add depth to their injured offensive line, signing former fourth-round pick Jerald Hawkins.

Noah Strackbein

Villanueva Informed Tomlin He'd Honor Fallen Veteran on Helmet

Alejandro Villanueva made headlines by writing a different name on his helmet during the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener.

Noah Strackbein

