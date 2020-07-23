10 Minute Takes: Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Training camp is happening - we think. Meaning it's time to start talking about position battles.

The Steelers have three competitions that will have all fans watching, and will reshape this team in 2020. From finding Javon Hargrave's replacement to fighting for right tackle, Pittsburgh has roles to fill and players competing to fill them.

These three camp battles are sitting somewhat under the radar, but are going to play a significant role for the team's dynamic this season.

