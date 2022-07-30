Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Struggles, New RBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearly a week through training camp, and already, we have a feel for this team. Pads haven't come on, and there's likely a lot more change about to happen, but this team has some groundwork.

So far, Kenny Pickett has struggled. How much longer before that's a worry? And surprising names on defense are starting to take on bigger roles. Plus, everything else happening at Saint Vincent College.

