10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Early Training Camp Standouts

The Steelers have excitement, their starting quarterback back, and a strong belief that the sky is the limit in 2020. Even if last season was everything they'd like to forget, this year is promising - and it's already starting to look better.

These five players walked into training camp and decided they'll show their offseason work off right away. You can tell they've done more than what was asked of them during quarantine, and now, they're ready to make noise on this roster.

Whether it's younger players making a bigger transition or veterans who want more accolades, these five standouts shined bright during Week 1 of pads.

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.