10 Minute Takes: Early Training Camp Standouts

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Early Training Camp Standouts

The Steelers have excitement, their starting quarterback back, and a strong belief that the sky is the limit in 2020. Even if last season was everything they'd like to forget, this year is promising - and it's already starting to look better. 

These five players walked into training camp and decided they'll show their offseason work off right away. You can tell they've done more than what was asked of them during quarantine, and now, they're ready to make noise on this roster. 

Whether it's younger players making a bigger transition or veterans who want more accolades, these five standouts shined bright during Week 1 of pads. 

Steelers Not Giving Up on Rookie Punter Despite Uneven Position Battle

The Steelers kept Corliss Waitman around for a reason and they're going to assure he has every opportunity to prove himself this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Ryan Switzer Hired Personal Chef to Help Get in 'Best Shape' of His Career

"Like coach Tomlin always says, especially because of the lack of the offseason, 'Physical conditioning proceeds anything that we do.'"

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Head to Off Day With Limited Injuries

The Steelers won't practice tomorrow before returning to the field Friday.

Noah Strackbein

Stephon Tuitt Acclimating Himself Back Into Defensive Front

Stephon Tuitt's last game cam in Week 6 of the 2019 season, but he's prepared to step right back into his role on the Steelers' defense.

Noah Strackbein

Benny Snell Jr. is Quicker, Faster and 12 Pounds Lighter at Steelers Camp

Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. came to training camp with a leaner look and quicker feet.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Open Competition for Final Tight End Spot

Steelers tight end coach James Daniels said there's three players competing for the final tight end role.

Noah Strackbein

Noah Strackbein

Haden: Steven Nelson Will Get Recognition He Deserves in 2020

While answering questions on the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spoke very highly of Steven Nelson.

Donnie Druin

Big Ben Impressing Early at Training Camp

Ben Roethlisberger returns to action and looks all the quarterback he was prior, according to Steelers teammates and media

Donnie Druin

Ulysees Gilbert Prepared To Fill Second-Year Role Despite Shortened Rookie Season

Mike Tomlin and Ulysees Gilbert don't agree on how developed the former sixth-round pick is, but they might agree on his role this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Kevin Dotson, Dax Raymond Suffer Injuries in Day Two of Pads

The Steelers had two players leave practice early with injuries on Tuesday.

Noah Strackbein